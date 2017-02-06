Hornets Gameday: versus Brooklyn Nets

7 p.m., Spectrum Center
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Nets
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
G K. Walker
22.8
4.1
G I Whitehead
7
2.6
G N. Batum
14.8
7.2
G R. Foye
5.2
2.4
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9.1
7.4
F B. Bogdanovic
14.1
3.4
F M. Williams
11.2
5.5
F R. Hollis-Jefferson
7.9
4.9
C F. Kaminsky
10.3
5,5
C B. Lopez
20.3
5.3
Matchup to Watch
Brook Lopez vs. Frank Kaminsky: Lopez is the only star left from when the Nets were chasing a championship. He is as versatile a scorer as any center in the NBA.
Observations
▪ The Hornets have had their intended starting five for only 27 games this season. They are 16-11 in those games. Cody Zeller (quad contusion) is listed as questionable to play against the Nets.
▪ Former Hornets guard Jeremy Lin is still out for the Nets with a strained left hamstring.
Tap-ins
▪ The Nets have lost their past three games in Charlotte.
▪ The Hornets lost their last meeting with the Nets, Jan. 2 in Brooklyn
Did you know?
Point guard Kemba Walker has passed Gerald Wallace for second place on the Hornets’ all-time scoring list. He’s 2,391 points behind No. 1 Dell Curry.
Rick Bonnell
