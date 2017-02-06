Charlotte Hornets

February 6, 2017 4:37 PM

Hornets Gameday: versus Brooklyn Nets

7 p.m., Spectrum Center

TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Nets

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

G K. Walker

22.8

4.1

G I Whitehead

7

2.6

G N. Batum

14.8

7.2

G R. Foye

5.2

2.4

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

9.1

7.4

F B. Bogdanovic

14.1

3.4

F M. Williams

11.2

5.5

F R. Hollis-Jefferson

7.9

4.9

C F. Kaminsky

10.3

5,5

C B. Lopez

20.3

5.3

Matchup to Watch

Brook Lopez vs. Frank Kaminsky: Lopez is the only star left from when the Nets were chasing a championship. He is as versatile a scorer as any center in the NBA.

Observations

▪  The Hornets have had their intended starting five for only 27 games this season. They are 16-11 in those games. Cody Zeller (quad contusion) is listed as questionable to play against the Nets.

▪  Former Hornets guard Jeremy Lin is still out for the Nets with a strained left hamstring.

Tap-ins

▪  The Nets have lost their past three games in Charlotte.

▪  The Hornets lost their last meeting with the Nets, Jan. 2 in Brooklyn

Did you know?

Point guard Kemba Walker has passed Gerald Wallace for second place on the Hornets’ all-time scoring list. He’s 2,391 points behind No. 1 Dell Curry.

Rick Bonnell

Related content

Charlotte Hornets

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

New Hornet Miles Plumlee

View more video

Sports Videos