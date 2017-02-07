Technically speaking, Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford is halfway to missing a game

Technically speaking, Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford is halfway to a one-game suspension. But he promises that won’t happen.
Clifford has eight technical fouls this season, and if any NBA player or coach reaches 16 he is automatically suspended for a game. The Hornets have 30 games left in the regular season after Tuesday’s meeting with the Brooklyn Nets.
Clifford was charged with nine technical fouls, but he said before Tuesday’s game that one of those techs was later rescinded (he wouldn’t say which one).
As far as getting to 16, as Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins did this week, Clifford said no way.
“I won’t get there. I’m good,” Clifford said of his technical count.
The Hornets player with the most technical fouls this season is point guard Kemba Walker with four.
