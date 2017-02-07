Gallery: Charlotte Hornets 111, Brooklyn Nets 107

Charlotte Hornets guard/forward, Marco Belinelli, center, fights to maintain control of the ball as he is fouled in the closing moments of fourth quarter action. Brooklyn Nets guard Sean Kilpatrick, left and guard Isaiah Whitehead, right, apply the foul at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday, February 7, 2017. The Hornets defeated the Nets 111-107.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams, right, releases a jumper over Brooklyn Nets guard Isaiah Whitehead, left, during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday, February 7, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin, left, was unavailable to the team during action against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday, February 7, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford, left, stresses a point to official Jacyn Goble, right, during first half action against the Brooklyn Nets at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday, February 7, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lamb, left, releases a runner over Brooklyn Nets forward/center Justin Hamilton, right, during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday, February 7, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lamb, right, releases a runner around Brooklyn Nets forward/center Justin Hamilton, left, during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday, February 7, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker, left, is tended after being hit in the face by a Brooklyn Nets player during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday, February 7, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum, right, releases a jump shot over Brooklyn Nets forward/center Justin Hamilton, right, during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday, February 7, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker, right, has his shot blocked by Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez, left, during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday, February 7, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets center Frank Kaminsky, center, drives to the hoop for a shot against Brooklyn Nets forward Bojan Bogdanovic, right, during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday, February 7, 2017. The Hornets defeated the Nets 111-107.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker, front, drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez, back, during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday, February 7, 2017. The Hornets defeated the Nets 111-107.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker battles his way to the basket against a Brooklyn Nets defender during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday, February 7, 2017. The Hornets defeated the Nets 111-107.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets center Frank Kaminsky, center/right, battles to get a shot off against Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, left and guard Randy Foye, right, during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday, February 7, 2017. The Hornets defeated the Nets 111-107.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford, left, stresses a point to official Tony Brothers, right, during second half action against the Brooklyn Nets at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday, February 7, 2017. The Hornets defeated the Nets 111-107.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams, left, drives to the basket for two-points against Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris, right, during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday, February 7, 2017. The Hornets defeated the Nets 111-107.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lamb, left, drives to the basket for two-points against Brooklyn Nets forward/center Justin Hamilton, right, during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday, February 7, 2017. The Hornets defeated the Nets 111-107.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Marco Belinelli, left, drives to the basket for two-points against Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez, right, during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday, February 7, 2017. The Hornets defeated the Nets 111-107.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker, center, releases a running shot against Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez, left and guard Spencer Dinwiddie, right, during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday, February 7, 2017. The Hornets defeated the Nets 111-107.
Jeff Siner
Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com