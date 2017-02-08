Panthers, Hornets fan expertly trolls Atlanta Falcons on Fox Sports Southeast broadcast

For many, it was just another Tuesday night Hornets game.
But for this Charlotte sports fan, it was an opportunity to get the last word in against his rival team – on live television at the end of a Fox Sports Southeast broadcast.
As if the Atlanta Falcons will ever forget losing to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl after leading by 25 points. Ouch.
.@hornets and @Panthers fans reminding us what happened in the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/4Od9P8vKWd— FOX Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnFSSE) February 8, 2017
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
Comments