Charlotte Hornets

February 8, 2017 4:16 PM

Hornets Gameday: vs. Houston Rockets

7 p.m., Spectrum Center

TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Rockets

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

G K. Walker

22.7

4

G J. Harden

28.9

8.2

G N. Batum

14.9

7.2

G. P. Beverley

9.2

5.8

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

9.2

7.4

F T. Ariza

11.8

5.5

F M. William

11.3

5.6

F R. Anderson

13.8

5.1

TBD

C C. Capela

11.9

7.6

Matchup to Watch

James Harden vs. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist/etc.: Harden is a contender for NBA Most Valuable Player. Kidd-Gilchrist is a logical first option defensively. Several players might take a turn guarding Harden.

Observations

▪  The Hornets hope to get back center Cody Zeller, who is listed as questional with a quad contusion. He has missed the past seven games with that injury.

▪  The Rockets had a huge night in 3-point shooting in their victory over the Hornets in Houston this season. They made 17 of their 39 attempts.

Tap-ins

▪  While the Hornets have lost 12 in a row in Houston, they won last season’s home game against the Rockets.

▪  The Hornets will be without backup point guard Ramon Sessions four to six weeks after he had surgery on his left knee to repair a torn meniscus.

Did you know?

Harden totaled 40 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in his last meeting with the Hornets.

Rick Bonnell

