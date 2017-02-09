Gallery: Houston Rockets 107, Charlotte Hornets 95

Charlotte Hornets center Frank Kaminsky, is fouled as he goes after the ball by Houston Rockets forward guard/forward Corey Brewer during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum, right, chases after a loose ball with Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza, left, during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets center Miles Plumlee, right, stops a dunk attempt by Houston Rockets forward Sam Dekker, left, during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets center Frank Kaminsky, left, releases a running shot as Houston Rockets forward Montrezl Harrell, right, applies defensive pressure during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller, center, tries to get a shot off in the lane as Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley, left, attempts to strip the ball away and center Clint Cappella, right, applies defensive pressure during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker, left, drives to the basket for two-points as Houston Rockets center Clint Cappella, right, gives chase during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller, center, throws down a two-handed dunk against the Houston Rockets during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lamb, right, releases a running shot in the lane over Houston Rockets forward Montrezl Harrell, left, during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Marco Belinelli, left, drives to the basket on a shot attempt as Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley, right, applies defensive pressure during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller, right, is unable to maintain control of the ball as Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley, left, knocks it away during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, February 9, 2017. The Rockets defeated the Hornets 107-95.
Charlotte Hornets center Miles Plumlee, left, applies defensive pressure as Houston Rockets forward Montrezl Harrell, right, releases a shot in the lane during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, February 9, 2017. The Rockets defeated the Hornets 107-95.
Houston Rockets forward Montrezl Harrell throws down a one-handed dunk against the Charlotte Hornets during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, February 9, 2017. The Rockets defeated the Hornets 107-95.
Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford balances the game ball in his left hand as he gives instructions to his team during second half action against the Houston Rockets at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, February 9, 2017. The Rockets defeated the Hornets 107-95.
Houston Rockets guard James Harden drives to the basket as Charlotte Hornets center Miles Plumlee gets caught in the middle during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, February 9, 2017. The Rockets defeated the Hornets 107-95.
Houston Rockets guard James Harden, left, stops to talk with young fans along courtside during late second half action against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, February 9, 2017. The Rockets defeated the Hornets 107-95.
