Hornets Gameday: vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Starters

Hornets

Clippers

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

G K. Walker

22.5

4.1

G R. Felton

7.9

2.9

G N. Batum

14.9

7.3

G J. Redick

15.4

2.2

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

9.2

7.4

G A. Rivers

12

2.1

F M. Williams

11.3

5.6

F B. Griffin

21.6

8.8

C C. Zeller

10.8

6.5

C D. Jordan

12

13.7

Matchup to Watch

Blake Griffin vs. Marvin Williams: Griffin is a versatile scorer at power forward and Williams has been the Hornets’ top defender this season.

Observations

▪  The Clippers are trying to overcome the loss of former Wake Forest star Chris Paul, who is out with a ligament tear in his left thumb. The Clippers have gone with a three-guard starting lineup, with Austin Rivers as a defacto small forward.

▪  The Hornets welcomed back center Cody Zeller from a seven-game absence with a quad contusion, but he had to leave Thursday’s loss to the Houton Rockets with soreness in the same quad.

Tap-ins

▪  This is an early tipoff, to accommodate an international telecast.

▪  The Clippers have turned to former Bobcat Raymond Felton to fill in for Paul.

Did you know?

Paul has made the All-NBA team eight times in his 11 seasons.

Rick Bonnell

