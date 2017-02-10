Hornets Gameday: vs. Los Angeles Clippers

5 p.m., Spectrum Center
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Clippers
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
G K. Walker
22.5
4.1
G R. Felton
7.9
2.9
G N. Batum
14.9
7.3
G J. Redick
15.4
2.2
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9.2
7.4
G A. Rivers
12
2.1
F M. Williams
11.3
5.6
F B. Griffin
21.6
8.8
C C. Zeller
10.8
6.5
C D. Jordan
12
13.7
Matchup to Watch
Blake Griffin vs. Marvin Williams: Griffin is a versatile scorer at power forward and Williams has been the Hornets’ top defender this season.
Observations
▪ The Clippers are trying to overcome the loss of former Wake Forest star Chris Paul, who is out with a ligament tear in his left thumb. The Clippers have gone with a three-guard starting lineup, with Austin Rivers as a defacto small forward.
▪ The Hornets welcomed back center Cody Zeller from a seven-game absence with a quad contusion, but he had to leave Thursday’s loss to the Houton Rockets with soreness in the same quad.
Tap-ins
▪ This is an early tipoff, to accommodate an international telecast.
▪ The Clippers have turned to former Bobcat Raymond Felton to fill in for Paul.
Did you know?
Paul has made the All-NBA team eight times in his 11 seasons.
Rick Bonnell
Comments