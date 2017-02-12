Marvin Williams: Charlotte Hornets still headed to playoffs

Despite recent slump, Williams says there is "no question" the Charlotte Hornets are still an NBA playoff team.
Scott Fowler sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

Hornets, Lowes unveil refurbished teachers' lounge at Steele Creek Elementary

Hornets forward/center Frank Kaminsky visited Steele Creek Elementary Wednesday as the Charlotte Hornets and Lowe's unveiled a refurbished teachers' lounge at Steele Creek Elementary school Wednesday afternoon. The project is the first under the Mission Critical program, in which the two organizations are teaming to address safety and physiological needs at four Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Kemba Walker, Charlotte Ranger

In an effort to get him to the NBA All-Star Game, the Charlotte Hornets put guard Kemba Walker in a cowboy hat, a duster coat and a longhorn belt buckle and are now featuring him in a so-intentionally-bad-it’s-good marketing campaign that parodies Chuck Norris’s “Walker, Texas Ranger.”

