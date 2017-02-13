Gallery: Philadelphia 76ers 105, Charlotte Hornets 99

Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington, center, drives between Charlotte Hornets defenders forward Marvin Williams, left and forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, right, during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, February 13, 2017. The 76ers defeated the Hornets 105-99.
Charlotte Hornets center Miles Plumlee throws down a two-handed dunk during first half action against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, February 13, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, left, battles Philadelphia 76ers forward Richaun Holmes, right, for control of a loose ball during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, February 13, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum, center, slices between two Philadelphia 76ers for a shot attempt during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, February 13, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker, left, drives to the basket as Philadelphia 76ers center Nerlens Noel, right, trails behind during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, February 13, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets center Frank Kaminsky, right, drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers center Nerlens Noel, left, during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, February 13, 2017.
Philadelphia 76ers center Nerlens Noel, left, releases a shot over Charlotte Hornets center Frank Kaminsky, right, during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, February 13, 2017.
Philadelphia 76ers guard Nik Stauskas, center, drives between Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, left and guard Kemba Walker, right, during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, February 13, 2017. The 76ers defeated the Hornets 105-99.
Philadelphia 76ers guard T.J. McConnell, left, drives to the basket around Charlotte Hornets center Miles Plumlee, right, during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, February 13, 2017. The 76ers defeated the Hornets 105-99.
Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric, right, loses control of the ball as Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, left, applies defensive pressure during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, February 13, 2017. The 76ers defeated the Hornets 105-99.
Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington, right, drives to the basket as Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, left, applies defensive pressure during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, February 13, 2017. The 76ers defeated the Hornets 105-99.
Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lamb, fouls Philadelphia 76ers forward Richaun Holmes, as he drives to the basket during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, February 13, 2017. Looking on is Hornets center Miles Plumlee, right. The 76ers defeated the Hornets 105-99.
Philadelphia 76ers guard Gerald Henderson drives to the basket between Charlotte Hornets defenders forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, left and guard Kemba Walker, right, during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, February 13, 2017. The 76ers defeated the Hornets 105-99.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Philly Brown sits on the sidelines watching the Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, February 13, 2017. The 76ers defeated the Hornets 105-99.
XPOGO Team members fly through the air during half time of the Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers game at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, February 13, 2017. The 76ers defeated the Hornets 105-99.
