Hornets Gameday: at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m., Air Canada Centre
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Raptors
Pos, Player
Ppg
Rpg
Pos, Player
Ppg
Rpg
G K. Walker
22.4
4.1
G K. Lowry
22.8
4.8
G N. Batum
15.1
7.1
G D. DeRozan
27.9
5.4
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9.1
7.4
F D. Carroll
9.8
3.9
F M. Williams
11.1
5.6
F J. Poeltl
2.3
2.7
C F. Kaminsky
10.5
4.5
C J. Valanciunas
12.4
9.8
Matchup to Watch
DeMar DeRozan vs. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: DeRozan is the fifth-highest scorer in the NBA, and he does it more with mid-range jump shots than 3-point shooting.
Observations
▪ This is the first of seven consecutive road games, broken up by the All-Star break.
▪ The Raptors were in the process of making a significant trade Wednesday, acquiring power forward Serge Ibaka from the Orlando Magic.
Tap-ins
▪ The Hornets will be without centers Cody Zeller (quad soreness) and Miles Plumlee (calf strain). That means another start for Frank Kaminsky and maybe minutes for Mike Tobey.
▪ Hornets point guard Kemba Walker broke out of a recent slump with 29 points on 10-of-18 shooting Monday.
Did you know?
After losing five in a row to the Hornets, the Raptors have since won five of the past seven meetings.
Rick Bonnell
Comments