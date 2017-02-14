Charlotte Hornets

February 14, 2017 4:04 PM

Hornets Gameday: at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m., Air Canada Centre

TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Raptors

Pos, Player

Ppg

Rpg

Pos, Player

Ppg

Rpg

G K. Walker

22.4

4.1

G K. Lowry

22.8

4.8

G N. Batum

15.1

7.1

G D. DeRozan

27.9

5.4

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

9.1

7.4

F D. Carroll

9.8

3.9

F M. Williams

11.1

5.6

F J. Poeltl

2.3

2.7

C F. Kaminsky

10.5

4.5

C J. Valanciunas

12.4

9.8

Matchup to Watch

DeMar DeRozan vs. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: DeRozan is the fifth-highest scorer in the NBA, and he does it more with mid-range jump shots than 3-point shooting.

Observations

▪  This is the first of seven consecutive road games, broken up by the All-Star break.

▪  The Raptors were in the process of making a significant trade Wednesday, acquiring power forward Serge Ibaka from the Orlando Magic.

Tap-ins

▪  The Hornets will be without centers Cody Zeller (quad soreness) and Miles Plumlee (calf strain). That means another start for Frank Kaminsky and maybe minutes for Mike Tobey.

▪  Hornets point guard Kemba Walker broke out of a recent slump with 29 points on 10-of-18 shooting Monday.

Did you know?

After losing five in a row to the Hornets, the Raptors have since won five of the past seven meetings.

Rick Bonnell

