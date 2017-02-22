Charlotte Hornets

February 22, 2017 7:56 PM

Hornets Gameday: at Detroit Pistons

7:30 p.m., Palace of Auburn Hills

TV: SportSouth. Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Pistons

Pos, Player

Ppg

Rpg

Pos, Player

Ppg

Rpg

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

9.0

7.5

F M. Morris

14.2

4.7

F M. Williams

11.0

5.6

F J. Leuer

11.2

5.7

C F. Kaminsky

10.8

4.6

C A. Drummond

14.6

13.8

G N. Batum

15.0

7.1

G K. Caldwell-Pope

14.2

3.3

G K. Walker

22.5

4.1

G R. Jackson

15.2

2.3

Matchup to Watch

Kemba Walker vs. Reggie Jackson: Jackson will try to contain Walker, the Hornets’ All-Star who seemed to tire as the All-Star break approached.

Observations

▪ The Pistons’ 115-114 victory against the Hornets in January was marked by a potential game-winning 3-pointer that Charlotte’s Marco Belinelli made just after the clock expired. Belinelli got the ball after inbounding it off the backside of a Pistons player. But his shot went in a fraction of a second too late.

▪ Hornets center Cody Zeller, who has missed three games with quad soreness, is doubtful. Center Miles Plumlee (second-degree calf strain) and guard Ramon Sessions (knee surgery) are out.

Tap-ins

▪ The Hornets return after the All-Star break losers of 11 of their last 12 games. They continue on the road for five more games after Thursday, not returning home until March 6 against Indiana.

▪ The Pistons rallied from 16 points down to beat the Toronto Raptors 102-101 on Feb. 2. It was the Pistons’ largest fourth-quarter regular-season comeback since they moved to Detroit in 1957.

Did you know?

Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy’s 59.3 career winning percentage ranks fourth among active coaches with a minimum of 500 games.

David Scott

Charlotte Hornets

