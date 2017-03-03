Charlotte Hornets at Denver Nuggets: What to know about Saturday’s game

9 p.m., Pepsi Center
TV: SportSouth. Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Nuggets
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
F, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
8.9
7.7
F, Danilo Gallinari
17.6
2.1
F, Marvin Williams
11.3
5.6
F, Wilson Chandler
15.8
6.6
C, Cody Zeller
10.6
6.5
C, Nikola Jokic
15.6
9.2
G, Nicolas Batum
15.1
7.0
G, Gary Haris
14.2
3.1
G, Kemba Walker
22.9
5.5 apg
G, Jamal Murray
8.9
1.8 apg
Matchup to Watch
Cody Zeller vs. Nikola Jokic: The Hornets’ depth at center is thin with Frank Kaminsky and Miles Plumlee injured; Jokick leads the Nuggets in rebounding and blocks.
Observations
▪ Kaminsky (shoulder), center Miles Plumlee (calf) and guard Ramon Sessions (knee) are out for the Hornets. Nuggets forward Kenneth Faried (back) also won’t play.
▪ Kaminsky’s sprained left shoulder will be evaluated when the Hornets return to Charlotte from this seven-game road trip that spanned the All-Star break.
Tap-ins
▪ Michael Kidd-Gilchrist had a career-high six steals against the Suns.
▪ Center Roy Hibbert, traded from the Hornets to Milwaukee earlier this season, is now with the Nuggets.
Did you know?
Nic Batum is the only Hornet to have a triple-double this season.
David Scott
