Warriors coach Steve Kerr tells Steph Curry ‘to carry’ on, bust out of slump -- and he does

During Sunday’s Golden State-New York Knicks nationally televised game, ABC had Warriors coach Steve Kerr mic’d up and caught an interesting conversation between the coach and Golden State star Stephen Curry, the Charlotte Christian High graduate who starred at Davidson.
Curry had gone 4-for-31 from 3-point range during a three-game road trip leading into Sunday’s game in New York. And he missed six of his first eight attempts in the first half.
During a timeout, Kerr told Curry to not focus so much on his shooting stats, but other statistics that track how well he’s performing and how well the team is doing when he’s on the court. As Curry got up to leave, Kerr told him to “carry on, my son.”
Curry finished the game with five made 3-point shots, 31 points and Golden State beat the Knicks 112-105. Curry moved into the top 10 on the NBA’s career 3-point list as well.
Seems he “carried on” quite well.
Awesome moment here between Curry and Kerr pic.twitter.com/rRGNVPRinS— Full Court Prez (@fullcourtprez) March 5, 2017
