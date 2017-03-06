Hornets’ Kemba Walker named NBA’s Eastern Conference player of the week

Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker, who averaged 27.7 points and 6.3 assists last week, is the NBA’s Eastern Conference player of the week.
It’s the fifth time in Walker’s career he has won the honor, tying former Charlotte Bobcats forward Gerald Wallace for most in Charlotte franchise history.
Walker’s 4.3 3-pointers made per game tied for most in the NBA last week. He also averaged 6.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds, while shooting 42.9 percent from the field, 44.8 percent from the 3-point line and making 94.1 percent of his free throws.
Walker, who played in the NBA all-star game in February, is averaging career highs in points (22.9), field-goal percentage (45.0), 3-pointers per game (2.8) and 3-point percentage (40.5).
David Scott: 704-358-5889, @davidscott14
Comments