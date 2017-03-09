Charlotte Hornets give little-used guard another 10 days to impress

The Charlotte Hornets on Thursday signed 6-foot-2 guard Brianté Weber to a second 10-day contract. Weber signed his first 10-day contract with Charlotte on Feb. 27. The Hornets’ roster stands at 15 players.
Weber has played in one game with Charlotte, scoring two points at Phoenix on March 2. In his NBA career, Weber has appeared in 15 games (four starts) over two seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors and Hornets, averaging 3.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 14.5 minutes.
Weber appeared in two postseason games with the Heat, logging six minutes of action during the 2016 NBA playoffs.
Weber, 24, who played in college at VCU, played with the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA Development League this season. He appeared in 31 games (all starts) posting averages of 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 3.3 steals in 36.8 minutes per game.
