March 12, 2017 6:32 PM

Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls: What you need to know about Monday’s game

7 p.m., Spectrum Center

TV: SportSouth. Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Bulls*

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

F, M. Kidd-Gilchrist

8.8

7.5

F, Jimmy Butler

23.7

6.2

F, Marvin Williams

11.6

6.1

F, Bobby Portis

5.6

3.9

C, Cody Zeller

10.4

6.7

C, Robin Lopez

10.0

6.6

G, Nicolas Batum

15.4

6.1

G, Dywane Wade

18.9

4.6

G, Kemba Walker

23.2

5.4 apg

G, Jerian Grant

5.8

1.7 apg

*Sunday’s game not included

Matchup to Watch

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist vs. Jimmy Butler: The last time Butler faced Kidd-Gilchrist and the Hornets (on Jan. 2, a 118-111 Bulls victory in Chicago), he scored 52 points.

Observations

▪ Hornets center-forward Frank Kaminsky, who has missed five games with a sprained shoulder, has been upgraded to questionable for the Bulls.

▪ Kidd-Gilchrist has been showing off his jump shot recently. He hit two in a row Saturday against New Orleans (following them with a pair of free throws) to give the Hornets a temporary lead.

▪ The Bulls’ four-game losing streak entering Sunday’s game at Boston was their longest of the season.

Tap-ins

▪ Charlotte native Anthony Morrow (Charlotte Latin) was recently traded to the Bulls in a five-player deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

▪ Walker is averaging 27.1 points and 4.1 3-pointers since the All-Star break. He also averages 11.8 points on pick-and-roll plays, second best in the NBA.

Did you know?

With the recent addition of guard Briente Weber, Virginia Commonwealth is tied with Connecticut as the school most represented on the Hornets roster with two (Weber and Treveon Graham, VCU; Kemba Walker and Jeremy Lamb, UConn).

David Scott

Charlotte Hornets

