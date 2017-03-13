Gallery: Chicago Bulls 115, Charlotte Hornets 109

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker, left, drives to the basket for a shot attempt as Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez, center and forward Jimmy Butler, right, apply defensive pressure during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, March 13, 2017. Butler would block the shot attempt. The Bulls defeated the Hornets 115-109.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo, right, attempts to maintain control of the ball while being fouled by Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams, left, during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, March 13, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo, left, drives to the basket for two-points as Charlotte Hornets forward/center, Frank Kaminsky attempts to block the shot during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, March 13, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford argues a no-call with official Brett Nansel during first half action against the Chicago Bulls at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, March 13, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker, right, is forced to pass to a teammate as Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo, left, applies defensive pressure during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, March 13, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade, right, releases a two-point basket as Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lamb, left, looks on during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, March 13, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lamb, left, releases a two-point basket over Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez, right, during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, March 13, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler, right, drives hard to the basket for a shot attempt against Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller, center, applies defensive pressure during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, March 13, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford, left, argues a no-call with official Brett Nansel, right, during first half action against the Chicago Bulls at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, March 13, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker, center, has his shot blocked by Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler, right, on a drive to the basket during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, March 13, 2017. The Bulls defeated the Hornets 115-109.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, left, drives to the basket for two-points as Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis, right, applies defensive pressure during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, March 13, 2017. The Bulls defeated the Hornets 115-109.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lamb, right, fights to get a shot off against Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade, left, during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, March 13, 2017. The Bulls defeated the Hornets 115-109.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, center, laughs as he talks with Charlotte Hornets associate head coach Patrick Ewing, right, prior to the Hornets vs Bulls game at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, March 13, 2017. The Bulls defeated the Charlotte Hornets 115-109.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams throws down a one-handed dunk against the Chicago Bulls during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, March 13, 2017. The Bulls defeated the Hornets 115-109.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lamb, left, throws down a dunk against Chicago Bulls forward/center Cristiano Felicio, right, during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, March 13, 2017. The Bulls defeated the Hornets 115-109.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade, left, is fouled by Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lamb, right, during late second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, March 13, 2017. The Bulls defeated the Hornets 115-109.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler, right, is fouled by Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams, left, during late second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, March 13, 2017. The Bulls defeated the Hornets 115-109.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade, right, rubs his right leg after being injured on a scramble for the ball during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, March 13, 2017. Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, right, looks on. Wade would return to action. The Bulls defeated the Hornets 115-109.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Waderubs his right leg after being injured on a scramble for the ball during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, March 13, 2017. Wade would return to action. The Bulls defeated the Charlotte Hornets 115-109.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, center, smiles as he mingles at court side prior to the Hornets vs Bulls game at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, March 13, 2017. The Bulls defeated the Charlotte Hornets 115-109.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com