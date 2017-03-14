Hornets Gameday: at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m., Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
TV: SportSouth. Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Pacers
Pos, Player
Ppg
Rpg
Pos, Player
Ppg
Rpg
F, M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9.0
7.5
F, P. George
22.2
6.4
F, M. Williams
11.6
6.3
F, T. Young
11.0
5.8
C, C. Zeller
10.4
6.6
C, M. Turner
14.9
7.1
G, N. Batum
15.4
6.7
G C.J. Miles
10.9
3.0
G, K. Walker
23.1
5.5a
G J. Teague
15.2
7.9a
a-assists per game (Tuesday’s game not included)
Matchup to Watch
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist vs. Paul George: Kidd-Gilchrist always draws the opposing team’s most dangerous scorer. George had 36 in a Hornets victory last week.
Observations
▪ Guard Nicolas Batum, who missed Monday’s game with a migraine, was still not feeling well Tuesday and did not travel with the team to Indiana. Coach Steve Clifford said if Batum’s condition improves, he could fly to Indiana in time for Wednesday’s game.
▪ Jeremy Lamb, who started in Batum’s shooting guard spot, had 26, a career high. But he’s needed more critically coming off the bench.
Tap-ins
▪ Marvin Williams has become a double-double machine, with five in his past six games.
▪ The Hornets have been in Indianapolis since Tuesday afternoon; the Pacers played in New York on Tuesday night.
Did you know?
Hornets center Miles Plumlee, who’s still out with a calf injury, was the Pacers’ first-round pick in the 2012 draft (26th overall).
David Scott
