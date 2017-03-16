Hornets sign Johnny O’Bryant to multi-year deal

Forward Johnny O’Bryant has impressed the Charlotte Hornets enough over the past 20 days to sign a multi-year deal, the team announced Thursday.
O’Bryant, who signed consecutive 10-day contracts on Feb. 24 and March 6, has played in four games for the Hornets, averaging 4.5 points (on 53.3 percent shooting) and 2.0 rebounds. He’s missed the past four games with a sprained ankle.
O’Bryant, who played at LSU, was taken by the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round (36th overall) of the 2014 NBA draft.
He also played this season for the D-League’s Northern Arizona Suns, averaging 18.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. That earned him a spot in the D-League All-Star game.
David Scott: 704-358-5889, @davidscott14
Comments