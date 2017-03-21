Hornets Gameday: at Orlando Magic

7 p.m., Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.
TV: SportSouth. Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Magic
Pos, Player
Ppg
Rpg
Pos, Player
Ppg
Rpg
F, M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9.0
7.3
F, Terrence Ross
11.4
3.3
F, M. Williams
11.5
6.4
F, Aaron Gordon
11.9
4.7
C, C. Zeller
10.5
6.5
C, Nikola Vucevic
14.8
10.3
G, N. Batum
15.3
6.7
G, Evan Fournier
16.9
3.2
G, K. Walker
22.7
4.0
G, Elfrid Payton
12.3
6.0
Matchup to Watch
Marvin Williams vs. Aaron Gordon: Williams had a career-high 18 rebounds against the Magic and Gordon on March 10.
Observations
▪ Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist is probable for the game after he strained his right ankle against Atlanta on Monday. An MRI on the ankle was negative Tuesday.
▪ Both teams are on two-game winning streaks -- the Hornets have beaten the Washington Wizards and Atlanta; the Magic against the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers.
Tap-ins
▪ The Hornets are 3-0 against the Magic this season, with an average winning margin of 26.6 points, including a 121-81 decision March 10 in Charlotte.
▪ Kemba Walker has made 202 3-pointers this season. He’s the third player in Charlotte history to hit the 200 3-point barrier (Jason Richardson, 243, 2007-08; Glen Rice 207, 1996-97).
Did you know?
The Hornets’ Nic Batum and Magic’s Evan Fournier both play for the French national team.
David Scott
