March 21, 2017 7:09 PM

Hornets Gameday: at Orlando Magic

7 p.m., Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

TV: SportSouth. Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Magic

Pos, Player

Ppg

Rpg

Pos, Player

Ppg

Rpg

F, M. Kidd-Gilchrist

9.0

7.3

F, Terrence Ross

11.4

3.3

F, M. Williams

11.5

6.4

F, Aaron Gordon

11.9

4.7

C, C. Zeller

10.5

6.5

C, Nikola Vucevic

14.8

10.3

G, N. Batum

15.3

6.7

G, Evan Fournier

16.9

3.2

G, K. Walker

22.7

4.0

G, Elfrid Payton

12.3

6.0

Matchup to Watch

Marvin Williams vs. Aaron Gordon: Williams had a career-high 18 rebounds against the Magic and Gordon on March 10.

Observations

▪ Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist is probable for the game after he strained his right ankle against Atlanta on Monday. An MRI on the ankle was negative Tuesday.

▪ Both teams are on two-game winning streaks -- the Hornets have beaten the Washington Wizards and Atlanta; the Magic against the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers.

Tap-ins

▪ The Hornets are 3-0 against the Magic this season, with an average winning margin of 26.6 points, including a 121-81 decision March 10 in Charlotte.

▪ Kemba Walker has made 202 3-pointers this season. He’s the third player in Charlotte history to hit the 200 3-point barrier (Jason Richardson, 243, 2007-08; Glen Rice 207, 1996-97).

Did you know?

The Hornets’ Nic Batum and Magic’s Evan Fournier both play for the French national team.

