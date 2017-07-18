The black sleeved “Buzz City” uniform was an alternate look last season for the Charlotte Hornets.
The black sleeved “Buzz City” uniform was an alternate look last season for the Charlotte Hornets. Chuck Burton AP
The black sleeved “Buzz City” uniform was an alternate look last season for the Charlotte Hornets. Chuck Burton AP

Charlotte Hornets

July 18, 2017 2:59 PM

More teal and black for Charlotte Hornets’ home-game uniforms? Pinstripes, too?

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

If you love the Charlotte Hornets’ teal uniforms or the black “Buzz City” design, you’ll like a change in what the team wears for home games next season.

As the NBA shifts from Adidas to Nike as its uniform supplier, the league is also loosening its policy on which team wears what color each game.

Previously, the league encouraged teams to wear white at home and colors on the road (although there were frequent exceptions granted in recent seasons). From now on, the home team can pick what to wear for each home game and the road team will then select a contrasting uniform.

Purple_uniform
The Charlotte Hornets wore their purple uniforms primarily on the road in the past.
Rick Scuteri AP

Based on the NBA’s announcement Tuesday, each team will have at least four variations on its uniforms. The Hornets wore four uniforms last season: White, purple, teal and the “Buzz City” sleeved black version.

When the nickname switch occurred from Bobcats to Hornets in 2014, the Hornets released a white design for home and a purple design as the primary road uniform. Teal and black were alternative looks.

Teal_uniform(3)
Teal is a popular alternative color for the Charlotte Hornets.
Nell Redmond AP

Teal was quite popular from the introduction, as was the “Buzz City” look. The Hornets will have wide latitude now to wear what they choose in the 41 regular-season home games at Spectrum Center for 2017-18.

The NBA’s announcement also mentioned that eight yet-to-be-announced franchises would have the option to wear “Classic Edition” designs, which the league described as a team’s “most iconic” look.

White_uniform
White is traditionally what the NBA asks teams to wear at home.
Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

If the Hornets are one of those eight teams, it would seemingly make way for a pinstripes-and-pleats version, reminiscent of the design by Alexander Julian in the late 1980s for the original Charlotte franchise.

Regardless, the Hornets will have a uniform label that makes it distinctive from the other 29 franchises. While other teams will have a Nike swoosh, Hornets jerseys will include a Jordan Brand logo for team owner Michael Jordan.

Bonnell: 704-358-5129: @rick_bonnell

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Charlotte Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams happy to be here

Charlotte Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams happy to be here 2:16

Charlotte Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams happy to be here
Kemba Walker takes credit for MCW 0:46

Kemba Walker takes credit for MCW
Charlotte Hornets summer workouts 0:49

Charlotte Hornets summer workouts

View More Video