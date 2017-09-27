The Charlotte Hornets have distributed all 15,000 tickets for Saturday’s open practice at the Spectrum Center.
Tickets gone for Hornets’ open practice Saturday

By Rick Bonnell

September 27, 2017 5:58 PM

If you’re looking for a ticket to Saturday’s free open practice at Spectrum Center, you might be out of luck.

The Hornets have distributed all 15,000 tickets for the event, which starts at noon. Pete Guelli, the Hornets chief marketing officer, said this is the strongest response he can recall for an event such as this for the franchise.

This is the only practice open to the public. The Hornets will play two preseason exhibitions at Spectrum Center: Oct. 11 against the Boston Celtics (televised on ESPN) and Oct. 13 against the Dallas Mavericks.

