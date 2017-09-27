A couple of injuries -- one to a starter -- through two days of Hornets camp

Three practices into the Charlotte Hornets’ training camp at Spectrum Center, some minor injuries have cropped up.
Forward Treveon Graham suffered a left hamstring injury Wednesday. Also, center Dwight Howard experienced lower-back tightness that limited him in the morning session at the Hornets’ practice gym.
Prior to that, the only injury limitation was backup point guard Michael Carter-Williams, who hasn’t been cleared for contact, following Platelet-Rich Plasma procedures on both knees over the summer.
Graham, who can play either small or power forward, had a strong week in Orlando summer league games in July. However, his salary for the coming season – about $1.3 million – is not yet guaranteed under his contract.
That means if the Hornets were pinched for a roster spot, Graham could be cut without ramifications on the team’s salary cap. He played 27 games (a total of 189 minutes) for the Hornets last season.
“I’ll approach it how I’ve approached it the last year: focused and ready to do whatever it takes to make the team,” Graham said of this preseason. “My contract isn’t guaranteed, so it’s (important to) go into training camp with confidence, know I belong, and play my game."
Graham played in the G-League before the Hornets signed him as a free agent in July 2016.
At 6-foot-5, Graham’s natural NBA position is small forward, but he’s rugged enough to occasionally play power forward:
“Mostly wing, but depending on the lineup situation, I do believe I can move to (power forward) depending on the game.”
