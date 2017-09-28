Charlotte Hornets’ Julyan Stone said he can add a physicality to the team’s point guard rotation.
Charlotte Hornets’ Julyan Stone said he can add a physicality to the team’s point guard rotation. Chuck Burton AP
Charlotte Hornets’ Julyan Stone said he can add a physicality to the team’s point guard rotation. Chuck Burton AP

Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Julyan Stone: Doctors said his father had a week to live. That was months ago.

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

September 28, 2017 05:11 PM

UPDATED September 28, 2017 07:55 PM

Seeing his father perk up in a coronary care unit in the Washington, D.C., area did Charlotte Hornets guard Julyan Stone lots of good recently.

Stone’s father has life-threatening heart, lung and kidney ailments. Stone worked out a release of his contract from an Italian pro team so that he could play for the Hornets and be closer to his ailing father.

“He wasn’t talking when I first walked in. By the next hour, he was talking and back to himself.,” Stone said. “He’s not fully there; his brain isn’t fully working. But he was able to talk some (trash) to me, and I love hearing his voice. He kept telling me to sneak him out the backdoor, and I told him, ‘I can’t do that now!’

“They gave him a week (to live) and I’ve gotten three months. Anything I get is major.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stone will play third point guard this season behind starter Kemba Walker and backup Michael Carter-Williams. Stone said this is the first time he’s had a guaranteed contract in the NBA, after previous stints with the Denver Nuggets and Toronto Raptors.

Stone said playing in Europe (Turkey and Italy) made him a more sophisticated point guard, because European pro teams play such intricate offenses. Stone, like Carter-Williams, is 6-foot-6, so he offers a contrast in size to the 6-1 Walker.

“If guys get physical with Kemba, it’s my job to get physical with them. Do the dirty work; that’s what I’ve always done,” said Stone.

More Videos

Charlotte Hornets acting coach Stephen Silas on Miami Heat, homestand 0:57

Charlotte Hornets acting coach Stephen Silas on Miami Heat, homestand

Pause
Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers 1:37

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers

He said, she said: Carolina Panthers against Atlanta Falcons will be a tough game 3:18

He said, she said: Carolina Panthers against Atlanta Falcons will be a tough game

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs 1:00

Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest 0:45

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest

Panthers fans arrive at Bank of America Stadium stepping to the beat 1:20

Panthers fans arrive at Bank of America Stadium stepping to the beat

Panthers fire GM Dave Gettleman 1:11

Panthers fire GM Dave Gettleman

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances 1:03

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances

New interim DA Merriweather speaking after swearing in ceremony 1:52

New interim DA Merriweather speaking after swearing in ceremony

  • Kemba Walker takes credit for MCW

    Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker says that he orchestrated Michael Carter-Williams' arrival on the team.

Kemba Walker takes credit for MCW

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker says that he orchestrated Michael Carter-Williams' arrival on the team.

John Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Charlotte Hornets acting coach Stephen Silas on Miami Heat, homestand 0:57

Charlotte Hornets acting coach Stephen Silas on Miami Heat, homestand

Pause
Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers 1:37

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers

He said, she said: Carolina Panthers against Atlanta Falcons will be a tough game 3:18

He said, she said: Carolina Panthers against Atlanta Falcons will be a tough game

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs 1:00

Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest 0:45

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest

Panthers fans arrive at Bank of America Stadium stepping to the beat 1:20

Panthers fans arrive at Bank of America Stadium stepping to the beat

Panthers fire GM Dave Gettleman 1:11

Panthers fire GM Dave Gettleman

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances 1:03

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances

New interim DA Merriweather speaking after swearing in ceremony 1:52

New interim DA Merriweather speaking after swearing in ceremony

  • Charlotte Hornets acting coach Stephen Silas on Miami Heat, homestand

    Acting Charlotte Hornets coach Stephen Silas on matchup with the Miami Heat on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, and the homestand.

Charlotte Hornets acting coach Stephen Silas on Miami Heat, homestand

View More Video