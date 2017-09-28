Hornets Julyan Stone: Doctors said his father had a week to live. That was months ago.

0:57 Charlotte Hornets acting coach Stephen Silas on Miami Heat, homestand Pause

1:37 Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers

3:18 He said, she said: Carolina Panthers against Atlanta Falcons will be a tough game

1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

1:00 Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs

0:45 Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest

1:20 Panthers fans arrive at Bank of America Stadium stepping to the beat

1:11 Panthers fire GM Dave Gettleman

1:03 Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances