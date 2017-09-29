More Videos

Charlotte Hornets

What does Charlotte Hornets rookie Dwayne Bacon do with his free time?

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

September 29, 2017 5:52 PM

After juggling classes and basketball for two seasons at Florida State, Charlotte Hornets rookie Dwayne Bacon suddenly has spare time.

“The biggest transition coming from college (to the NBA) is you have so much free time. That’s an opportunity to learn,” Bacon said Friday, following practice at Spectrum Center.

“It could be coming back (to the practice gym), it could be (reviewing) the playbook that I’ve got. We put in a couple of things today, so I have to learn it on my own.

“I’m a guy who loves to work. I knew it would be a lot of work; it was a lot of work to get here.”

Bacon was a second-rounder. The New Orleans Pelicans drafted him 40th overall, then traded him to the Hornets in a prearranged deal. The Hornets haven’t had much success with second-round picks the past few years, but Bacon, a muscular 6-foot-7 guard-forward, showed promise at Orlando summer league.

“I’m a lot more comfortable, mostly because of the guys,” Bacon said of Hornets veterans. “They’ve treated me like I’ve been on the team for years, and I appreciate that. We have a lot of good guys on this team. When I mess up, they always tell me what I did wrong. Half the time I ask them what I did wrong.”

As for rookie hazing, Bacon said it’s been pretty gentle in training camp.

“I get towels every day – get the showers ready,” Bacon said. “I don’t mind that. It’s all a part” of the rookie season.

