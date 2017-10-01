Hornets Kemba Walker back after missing Saturday with illness; two to miss road trip

More Videos

Charlotte Hornets' Nicolas Batum looks forward to playing with new teammates 1:01

Charlotte Hornets' Nicolas Batum looks forward to playing with new teammates

Pause
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Charlotte Hornets Kemba Walker: The NBA is a brotherhood 1:01

Charlotte Hornets Kemba Walker: The NBA is a brotherhood

Charlotte Hornets' head coach Steve Clifford working toward an exceptional year 1:48

Charlotte Hornets' head coach Steve Clifford working toward an exceptional year

Carolina Panther Julius Peppers explains why he stayed off field during national anthem 2:34

Carolina Panther Julius Peppers explains why he stayed off field during national anthem

Panthers Cam Newton says Sunday's win a breakthrough for team 0:52

Panthers Cam Newton says Sunday's win a breakthrough for team

Panthers Ron Rivera happy with Cam Newton's progress 0:39

Panthers Ron Rivera happy with Cam Newton's progress

Panthers Cam Newton: Country needs to come together 1:51

Panthers Cam Newton: Country needs to come together

Panthers' Graham Gano talks about game-winning kick to beat Patriots 0:56

Panthers' Graham Gano talks about game-winning kick to beat Patriots

Sleepover at Polk site brings slave experience to life 2:25

Sleepover at Polk site brings slave experience to life

  • Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker is ready to get the season started

    Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker says he has worked hard over the summer to get healthy and ready for the upcoming NBA season

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker says he has worked hard over the summer to get healthy and ready for the upcoming NBA season David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker says he has worked hard over the summer to get healthy and ready for the upcoming NBA season David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Kemba Walker back after missing Saturday with illness; two to miss road trip

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

October 01, 2017 7:07 PM

Observations

▪ Point guard Kemba Walker fully participated in practice Sunday after missing the open practice Saturday with an illness.

▪ Two Hornets won’t play in Boston or Detroit: Michael Carter-Williams (knees) and forward Treveon Graham (hamstring).

▪ This will be Celtics fans’ first look at two big acquisitions who played at Duke: Point guard Kyrie Irving (a major trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers) and rookie forward Jayson Tatum, the third overall pick in June’s NBA draft.

▪ With Carter-Williams out, look for Julyan Stone to get plenty of minutes on this road trip. Clifford on Stone: “Smart, mature, they like playing with him. He’s an organizer who can pass and defend…He’s physical – a tough guy.”

Bonnell: 704-358-5129: @rick_bonnell

Related stories from The Charlotte Observer

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Charlotte Hornets' Nicolas Batum looks forward to playing with new teammates

View More Video