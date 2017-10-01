Hornets Kemba Walker back after missing Saturday with illness; two to miss road trip

Observations

▪ Point guard Kemba Walker fully participated in practice Sunday after missing the open practice Saturday with an illness.

▪ Two Hornets won’t play in Boston or Detroit: Michael Carter-Williams (knees) and forward Treveon Graham (hamstring).

▪ This will be Celtics fans’ first look at two big acquisitions who played at Duke: Point guard Kyrie Irving (a major trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers) and rookie forward Jayson Tatum, the third overall pick in June’s NBA draft.

▪ With Carter-Williams out, look for Julyan Stone to get plenty of minutes on this road trip. Clifford on Stone: “Smart, mature, they like playing with him. He’s an organizer who can pass and defend…He’s physical – a tough guy.”