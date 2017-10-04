Hornets rookie Malik Monk saves his best for final quarter against Pistons

Charlotte Hornets rookie Malik Monk scored 12 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter Wednesday as Charlotte spoiled the Detroit Pistons’ first game at Little Caesars Arena with a 108-106 preseason win.
Andre Drummond had 16 points and 15 rebounds in the Pistons' preseason opener.
▪ HORNETS: Nicolas Batum sprained his left elbow and left 49 seconds into the game. ... Jeremy Lamb scored 18 points off the bench. ... Dwight Howard had 12 points and 11 rebounds. ... Frank Kaminsky scored 13 points and Kemba Walker, Marvin Williams and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist all had 10.
▪ PISTONS: Avery Bradley scored 14 points in his first game since coming from Boston in a trade. ... Tobias Harris had 13 points and nine rebounds.
▪ UP NEXT: Charlotte (1-1) visits Miami on Monday. Detroit (0-1) hosts Atlanta on Friday.
Hornets 108, Pistons 106
CHARLOTTE (108)—Kidd-Gilchrist 3-8 3-3 10, M.Williams 3-5 1-2 10, Howard 5-8 2-3 12, Walker 4-12 0-1 10, Batum 0-0 0-0 0, O’Bryant III 0-1 0-0 0, Zeller 3-7 1-2 7, Kaminsky 5-13 2-3 13, Monk 5-14 5-7 19, Bacon 2-5 1-1 5, Stone 2-4 0-0 4, Lamb 5-9 8-11 18. Totals 37-86 23-33 108.
DETROIT (106)—Johnson 3-7 1-1 8, Harris 4-9 4-5 13, Drummond 5-9 6-8 16, Smith 5-14 0-1 10, Bradley 6-14 1-1 14, Leuer 5-6 0-0 12, Ellenson 3-6 2-2 10, Marjanovic 1-1 3-6 5, Galloway 3-9 0-0 8, Kennard 4-8 1-2 10. Totals 39-83 18-26 106.
Charlotte
27
18
35
28
—
108
Detroit
32
31
16
27
—
106
3-Point Goals—Charlotte 11-38 (Monk 4-10, M.Williams 3-5, Walker 2-5, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-2, Kaminsky 1-8, Zeller 0-1, Stone 0-2, Howard 0-2, Lamb 0-3), Detroit 10-33 (Leuer 2-2, Ellenson 2-4, Galloway 2-5, Harris 1-3, Bradley 1-4, Kennard 1-4, Johnson 1-5, Drummond 0-1, Smith 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 41 (Howard 11), Detroit 47 (Drummond 15). Assists—Charlotte 20 (Stone 7), Detroit 21 (Smith 7). Total Fouls—Charlotte 19, Detroit 27. Technicals—Charlotte coach Steve Clifford, Harris. A—13,882 (21,000).
