Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets’ defense will be well-tested this preseason

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

October 07, 2017 6:17 PM

Observations

▪ Clifford said he likes the test the Hornets’ defense will get from all its preseason opponents (Boston twice, Detroit, Miami and Dallas). Clifford said all four of those teams execute on the high end of the NBA, so there are good teaching opportunities.

▪ Some context on the ownership interest for rapper Nelly, who was arrested after a rape accusation in the Seattle area Saturday: He was part of the original ownership group that Bob Johnson organized before the expansion franchise’s first game in 2004. He has very little stake in the Hornets, according to an NBA source. The team’s media guide for the 2015-16 season listed 14 owners in addition to majority owner Michael Jordan.

▪ Monday in Miami is the Hornets’ last road exhibition. They play at home Wednesday against the Celtics (on ESPN) and Friday against the Mavericks.

▪ The Hornets were off from practice Saturday, after Clifford added a practice Thursday following the exhibition in Detroit.

Bonnell: 704-358-5129: @rick_bonnell　

