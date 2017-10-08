Charlotte Hornets point guard Julyan Stone missed practice Sunday with a sore hamstring, but the injury isn’t considered serious.
Charlotte Hornets point guard Julyan Stone missed practice Sunday with a sore hamstring, but the injury isn’t considered serious. Chuck Burton AP
Charlotte Hornets point guard Julyan Stone missed practice Sunday with a sore hamstring, but the injury isn’t considered serious. Chuck Burton AP

Charlotte Hornets

Injuries limit Charlotte Hornets point guards in Sunday practice

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

October 08, 2017 4:03 PM

Observations

▪ Reserve point guard Julyan Stone sat out practice Sunday with right hamstring soreness, but Hornets coach Steve Clifford anticipates Stone playing Monday against the Heat in Miami.

▪ While point guard Michael Carter-Williams has been cleared for contact in half-court situations, he’s not yet been cleared for full-court scrimmaging.

▪ Johnny O’Bryant, the Hornets’ fifth big man, has performed well this preseason, but Clifford hasn’t been able to find O’Bryant many minutes in the first two exhibitions.

▪ Clifford plans to use players closer to his regular-season rotation in the last two exhibitions, at home against the Boston Celtics Wednesday and Dallas Mavericks Friday.

▪ There is no local television of the Hornets-Heat matchup Monday. Fox Sports Sun out of South Florida is scheduled to televise the game.

Bonnell: 704-358-5129: @rick_bonnell

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hornets and Lowe's dedicate basketball court at Tuckaseegee Park

Hornets and Lowe's dedicate basketball court at Tuckaseegee Park 1:07

Hornets and Lowe's dedicate basketball court at Tuckaseegee Park
Hornets coach on Nic Batum's injury: 'He was in a lot of pain' 0:41

Hornets coach on Nic Batum's injury: 'He was in a lot of pain'
Charlotte Hornets' head coach Steve Clifford looks toward the season and NBA Playoffs 1:17

Charlotte Hornets' head coach Steve Clifford looks toward the season and NBA Playoffs

View More Video