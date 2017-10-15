Charlotte Hornets

October 15, 2017 6:12 PM

Hornets guard’s knees carry him further Sunday than he’d gone before in preseason

By Rick Bonnell

Charlotte Hornets point guard Michael Carter-Williams scrimmaged full-court for the first time this preseason Sunday, after a procedure on each knee over the summer to reduce soreness.

The Hornets signed Carter-Williams in July to back up Kemba Walker. He had platelet-rich plasma injected into both knees to address patella tears. Carter-Williams was held out of all contact until last week, when he started doing half-court. Sunday was his first full-court work since the NBA playoffs last season, when he was with the Chicago Bulls.

“I got through the whole practice. I did some five-on-five and I’m feeling good,” said Carter-Williams, a one-time Rookie of the Year with the Philadelphia 76ers.

“I’m just learning from some of the older guys: Kemba and Dwight (Howard, the Hornets’ starting center) on my spots,” Carter-Williams said.

“I just tried to watch as much as I can, try to pick up whatever little things,” Williams said of the early part of the preseason.

Point guard has been an injury concern; in addition to Carter-Williams’ recovery, third-string point Julyan Stone has been limited by soreness in his right hamstring.

With those injuries, plus the absence of Nic Batum (elbow), Jeremy Lamb (groin soreness) and Treveon Graham (hamstring), Hornets coach Steve Clifford scrambled for lineups in the preseason.

“You’ve seen lineups that, a month ago, you would have said would have never been in there. That’s why it’s important to have depth,” Clifford said.

“With this many guys out, it’s been difficult to develop any sense of playing groups. But I think that’s most any team. If you look around the league, I don’t think any team has played all their guys, or (starters in) a lot of minutes.”

