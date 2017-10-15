More Videos

Hornets Malik Monk as a point guard? 0:23

Hornets Malik Monk as a point guard?

  Charlotte Hornets' head coach Steve Clifford working toward an exceptional year

    Hornets coach thinks the team can have major award winners, but that the strength of the team has to be its depth

Hornets coach thinks the team can have major award winners, but that the strength of the team has to be its depth
Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lamb couldn’t run. Now, ‘I feel great.’

By Rick Bonnell

October 15, 2017 6:31 PM

Jeremy Lamb, a projected starter who missed the Charlotte Hornets’ last two preseason exhibitions, was able to practice Sunday.

Lamb was out with left groin soreness. He said sitting out was more than a precaution, that he could not have been effective.

“I couldn’t run; it wouldn’t have been possible” to play against the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks. “I would have played horribly and I would have hurt it even more.”

And now?

“I feel great!” Lamb said. “Got to do some stuff.”

Lamb was moved into the starting lineup after Nic Batum suffered a torn ligament in his left elbow that will keep him out a minimum of six to eight weeks. This is a big opportunity for Lamb, who particularly impressed the coaches with his summer workouts.

“I’m very excited. Can’t wait to get started,” Lamb said. “I can’t believe this is already here. Summer went by fast.”

