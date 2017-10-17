Fearless predictions: Dwight Howard will lose rebound battle; rookies won’t be rattled

Five fearless predictions for Wednesday’s Charlotte Hornets game at Detroit:
1. Jeremy Lamb will be ready to roll
He missed the past two preseason exhibitions with a groin injury, but the plan is to start him in the opener. This time, until Nic Batum recovers from an elbow injury, is the best opportunity he’s had to show he’s more than a fringe rotation player.
2. Avery Bradley will be rough on the rookies
The Pistons acquired Bradley from Boston. Malik Monk or Dwayne Bacon has probably never been guarded by a better defender.
3. Drummond will win the rebounds -- narrowly
Andre Drummond will end up with more rebounds than Dwight Howard, but I don’t think this will be a blowout...and it better not be for the Hornets’ chances.
4. The rookies won’t be intimidated
Monk and Bacon will both play significant minutes in their first regular-season game. Neither has looked rattled by that prospect.
5. Hornets will wait until Friday for their first victory
Pistons 101, Hornets 98,
Hornets at Pistons
Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
TV/Radio: Fox Sports Southeast, WFNZ-610 AM
