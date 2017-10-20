Charlotte Hornets hit by another injury before home opener

The Charlotte Hornets’ early-season injury woes continued Friday, with the team announcing backup center Cody Zeller will miss the home opener against the Atlanta Hawks with a bone bruise in his right knee.
Zeller, a starter last season now coming off the bench behind Dwight Howard, apparently suffered the injury Wednesday night in a season-opening road loss to the Detroit Pistons. The Hornets did not practice Thursday.
The team did not immediately indicate how long Zeller might be out. Zeller missed 20 games last season, and the Hornets went 3-17 in those games.
The Hornets are already without two projected starters: shooting guard Nic Batum (torn ligament in his left elbow) and small forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (excused personal absence). In addition, backup point guard Michael Carter-Williams (knee soreness) has yet to be cleared to play.
Kidd-Gilchrist has been away from the team for more than a week, tending to a family issue.
The Hornets acquired Howard in a June trade with the Hawks. Zeller is expected to be a big upgrade to the Hornets’ second unit, which was a weakness last season when the Hornets went 36-46 and missed the playoffs.
The Hornets are relatively deep among big men this season. With Zeller out, Hornets coach Steve Clifford could add to Frank Kaminsky’s minutes. Also, Johnny O’Bryant is available. O’Bryant was the only available Hornet not to play against the Pistons.
Bonnell: 704-358-5129: @rick_bonnell
Comments