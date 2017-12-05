Golden State Warriors guard (and former Davidson star) Stephen Curry sprained an ankle Monday in New Orleans. ESPN reported Tuesday afternoon that Curry won’t be available to play Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.
Fearless predictions: Warriors make it 7 in a row over Hornets

By Rick Bonnell

December 05, 2017 01:16 PM

Five fearless predictions for Wednesday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Golden State Warriors:

1. Lots of disappointed Steph Curry fans

Former Davidson star Stephen Curry sprained his right ankle Monday and reportedly won’t play Wednesday in his hometown. It’s the only time this season the Warriors are in Charlotte.

2. Good luck slowing down Golden State

The Warriors are first in the NBA in points per game, field-goal percentage and 3-point percentage. The Hornets aren’t yet the elite defensive team coach Steve Clifford says they can be.

3. Klay on Kemba

Klay Thompson is the Warriors’ best perimeter defender. Look for coach Steve Kerr to use Thompson’s size to slow down Kemba Walker, who’s coming off a 29-point performance Monday.

4. MKG dealing with Durant

Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has to slow down Kevin Durant, who is shooting 53 percent from the field and 41 percent from 3-point range.

5. Warriors 123, Hornets 109

Hornets need to go 3-1 this week. This looks like the loss, even without Curry playing.

Warriors at Hornets

Where:

Spectrum Center

When:

Wednesday, 8 p.m.

TV/Radio:

ESPN /WFNZ 610-AM

