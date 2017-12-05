Fearless predictions: Warriors make it 7 in a row over Hornets

Five fearless predictions for Wednesday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Golden State Warriors:
1. Lots of disappointed Steph Curry fans
Former Davidson star Stephen Curry sprained his right ankle Monday and reportedly won’t play Wednesday in his hometown. It’s the only time this season the Warriors are in Charlotte.
2. Good luck slowing down Golden State
Never miss a local story.
The Warriors are first in the NBA in points per game, field-goal percentage and 3-point percentage. The Hornets aren’t yet the elite defensive team coach Steve Clifford says they can be.
3. Klay on Kemba
Klay Thompson is the Warriors’ best perimeter defender. Look for coach Steve Kerr to use Thompson’s size to slow down Kemba Walker, who’s coming off a 29-point performance Monday.
4. MKG dealing with Durant
Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has to slow down Kevin Durant, who is shooting 53 percent from the field and 41 percent from 3-point range.
5. Warriors 123, Hornets 109
Hornets need to go 3-1 this week. This looks like the loss, even without Curry playing.
Warriors at Hornets
Where:
Spectrum Center
When:
Wednesday, 8 p.m.
TV/Radio:
ESPN /WFNZ 610-AM
Comments