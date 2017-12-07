Chicago Bulls guard Justin Holiday (7) scored 27 points in the victory over the Charlotte Hornets Nov. 17.
Charlotte Hornets

Fearless predictions: Bulls won’t repeat that awesome 3-point accuracy

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

December 07, 2017 05:06 PM

Five fearless predictions for Friday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Chicago Bulls:

1. The 3-point line won’t be so wide open

The Bulls, arguably the NBA’s worst offensive team this season, made 17 of 34 3-pointers in scoring 123 points and beating the Hornets Nov. 17. This is what coaches call a teaching moment.

2. Justin Holiday has a high bar to match.

The Bulls gaurd scored a season-high 27 points in that previous game versus the Hornets.

3. Darn few takeaways

The Hornets average the fewest steals in the NBA; the Bulls average the fourth-fewest.

4. Potentially big opportunity for Treveon Graham and Johnny O’Bryant

Hornets reserve big men Cody Zeller and Frank Kaminsky were injured Wednesday in the loss to the Golden State Warriors. Depth will be tested.

5. Hornets 106, Bulls 98

Kemba Walker tends not to shoot poorly in consecutive games. He was 8-of-21 against the Warriors.

Bulls at Hornets

Where:

Spectrum Center

When:

Friday, 7 p.m.

TV/Radio:

Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM

