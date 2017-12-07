Fearless predictions: Bulls won’t repeat that awesome 3-point accuracy

Five fearless predictions for Friday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Chicago Bulls:
1. The 3-point line won’t be so wide open
The Bulls, arguably the NBA’s worst offensive team this season, made 17 of 34 3-pointers in scoring 123 points and beating the Hornets Nov. 17. This is what coaches call a teaching moment.
2. Justin Holiday has a high bar to match.
Never miss a local story.
The Bulls gaurd scored a season-high 27 points in that previous game versus the Hornets.
3. Darn few takeaways
The Hornets average the fewest steals in the NBA; the Bulls average the fourth-fewest.
4. Potentially big opportunity for Treveon Graham and Johnny O’Bryant
Hornets reserve big men Cody Zeller and Frank Kaminsky were injured Wednesday in the loss to the Golden State Warriors. Depth will be tested.
5. Hornets 106, Bulls 98
Kemba Walker tends not to shoot poorly in consecutive games. He was 8-of-21 against the Warriors.
Bulls at Hornets
Where:
Spectrum Center
When:
Friday, 7 p.m.
TV/Radio:
Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM
Comments