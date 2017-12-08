Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball (2) has started every game. His shooting is suspect: 32 percent from the field and 24 percent from 3-point range.
Charlotte Hornets

Fearless predictions: Ingram will be a problem, but Hornets will top Lakers

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

December 08, 2017 03:40 PM

Five fearless predictions for Saturday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Los Angeles Lakers:

1. Lonzo Ball will be welcome to shoot

The second overall pick, Lakers rookie point guard Ball has a wide range of skills (averaging 7.0 assists, 6.9 rebounds). But so far he shoots only 32 percent from the field and 24 percent from 3-point range.

2. The Lakers’ best rookie is...

Forward Kyle Kuzma, taken late in the first round, has had an impressive start, averaging 16.2 points and 6.3 rebounds. At 30 minutes per game, he gets plenty of opportunity.

3. Howard can’t fall for ball fakes

Brook Lopez has quite a collection of fakes and moves. Dwight Howard needs to be careful about shooting fouls.

4. Brandon Ingram is growing up fast

It was a given when the Lakers drafted the former Duke star a year ago that he was skinny, and would get pushed around by NBA players. Ingram looks far more fit and strong this season.

5. Hornets 107, Lakers 98

They need this one before a two-game trip to Oklahoma City and Houston

Lakers at Hornets

Where:

Spectrum Center

When:

Saturday, 7 p.m.

TV/Radio:

Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM

