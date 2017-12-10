Fearless predictions: Road will remain an unfriendly for Hornets, especially MKG

Five fearless predictions for Monday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Oklahoma City Thunder:
1. MKG will sure earn his paycheck on this trip
Russell Westbrook Monday, followed by James Harden Wednesday: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist will guard both with a day off in-between.
2. Lots more of Treveon Graham
Graham has played quite well since injuries moved him into the rotation two games ago. The Thunder has multitime All-Stars at both forward spots.
3. And lots of switching defensively
The Thunder’s remakes – acquiring Paul George and Carmelo Anthony – haven’t gone so well yet. Both are shooting under 40 percent from the field. Doesn’t mean these guys aren’t still dangerous scorers.
4. Points won’t be easy to find
The Thunder is No. 2 in defensive efficiency, allowing just 0.99 points per opponent possession.
5. Thunder 105, Hornets 97
The shorthanded Hornets are just 1-10 on the road.
Hornets at Thunder
Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena
When: Monday, 8 p.m.
TV/Radio: Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM
