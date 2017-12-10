Guard Russell Westbrook (0) is the carryover star on an Oklahoma City Thunder team that added Paul George and Carmelo Anthony in the offseason.
Guard Russell Westbrook (0) is the carryover star on an Oklahoma City Thunder team that added Paul George and Carmelo Anthony in the offseason. Brandon Dill AP
Guard Russell Westbrook (0) is the carryover star on an Oklahoma City Thunder team that added Paul George and Carmelo Anthony in the offseason. Brandon Dill AP

Charlotte Hornets

Fearless predictions: Road will remain an unfriendly for Hornets, especially MKG

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

December 10, 2017 07:31 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Five fearless predictions for Monday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Oklahoma City Thunder:

1. MKG will sure earn his paycheck on this trip

Russell Westbrook Monday, followed by James Harden Wednesday: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist will guard both with a day off in-between.

2. Lots more of Treveon Graham

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Graham has played quite well since injuries moved him into the rotation two games ago. The Thunder has multitime All-Stars at both forward spots.

3. And lots of switching defensively

The Thunder’s remakes – acquiring Paul George and Carmelo Anthony – haven’t gone so well yet. Both are shooting under 40 percent from the field. Doesn’t mean these guys aren’t still dangerous scorers.

4. Points won’t be easy to find

The Thunder is No. 2 in defensive efficiency, allowing just 0.99 points per opponent possession.

5. Thunder 105, Hornets 97

The shorthanded Hornets are just 1-10 on the road.

Hornets at Thunder

Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena

When: Monday, 8 p.m.

TV/Radio: Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Stephen Curry at Spectrum Center

    Stephen Curry will not be joining his teammates on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 in action against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC due to an injury to his right ankle. Curry sustained the injury during action against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday evening. Curry was at the team's shoot around Wednesday morning standing with his father, Dell Curry and others in a tunnel off the court.

Stephen Curry at Spectrum Center

Stephen Curry at Spectrum Center 0:43

Stephen Curry at Spectrum Center
Kemba Walker on Steve Clifford 0:31

Kemba Walker on Steve Clifford
Stephen Silas on filling in as Charlotte Hornets coach 1:52

Stephen Silas on filling in as Charlotte Hornets coach

View More Video