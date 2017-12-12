Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller (40) had successful surgery Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.
How long will Hornets’ Cody Zeller be out following surgery?

By Rick Bonnell

December 12, 2017 07:20 PM

Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller had successful surgery Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, the team announced.

The Hornets did not project how much time Zeller might miss. Typically, this sort of procedure calls for a minimum of six weeks recovery. Zeller suffered the injury Dec. 6 in the second half of a home loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Zeller isn’t starting this season, but he is a key member of the rotation, backing up center Dwight Howard. He provides energy to the second unit, averaging 7.2 points and 5.5 rebounds.

With Zeller out, the Hornets are playing power forward Frank Kaminsky at center, as well. Also, Johnny O’Bryant, the Hornets’ fifth big man, is playing more since Zeller’s injury. Rookie Mangok Mathiang, playing on a two-way contract, has been with the Hornets lately, rather than the G-League Greensboro Swarm.

