Look for a couple of tweaks when Hornets play Heat Friday

0:57 Charlotte Hornets acting coach Stephen Silas on Miami Heat, homestand Pause

0:43 Stephen Curry at Spectrum Center

2:23 Jessica Hahn opens up about aftermath of sexual encounter with PTL televangelist

1:21 Salvation Army helps families

1:18 Menorahs on cars highlight Charlotte Chanukah parade

4:34 The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

1:43 He said, she said: How will Carolina Panthers do vs. Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers?

2:00 29-year-old woman survives heart attack, so does her unborn child

0:51 Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at ACC Championship