New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) is one of the NBA’s top emerging stars. He’ll be a big challenge for Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams. Kamil Krzaczynski AP

Charlotte Hornets

Fearless predictions: Kristaps Porzingis has too many ways to attack Hornets’ defense

By Rick Bonnell

December 17, 2017 02:38 PM

Five fearless predictions for Monday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the New York Knicks:

1. A tight rotation, a veteran rotation

Neither Hornets rookie — Malik Monk nor Dwayne Bacon — played against the Portland Trail Blazers, and acting coach Stephen Silas sounded postgame like that will continue to be the approach for now.

2. More Nic Batum

That Nic Batum scored a season-high 23 points Saturday is no coincidence; Silas is running more plays to feature Batum, whether as a scorer or a facilitator.

3. A huge responsibility for Marvin Williams

The Knicks’ Kristaps Porzingis is 7 feet-plus with guardlike skills. Marvin Williams is the Hornets’ best option to guard him and there’s not really a good second choice.

4. Remember Courtney Lee? He’s going to be problematic

Lee spent half a season very productively with the Hornets before signing with the Knicks. He’s shooting 48 percent from the field and 44 percent from 3-point range.

5. Knicks 104, Hornets 102

Right now, you can’t trust the Hornets to win a close one.

Knicks at Hornets

Where:

Spectrum Center

When:

Monday, 7 p.m.

TV/Radio:

Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM

