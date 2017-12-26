Fearless predictions: Getaway game won’t be kind to Hornets

Five fearless predictions for Wednesday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Boston Celtics
1. The Earth isn’t flat, and Kemba Walker can’t afford to be.
Former Duke star Kyrie Irving (flat-earth theory guy) has been terrific since the trade to the Celtics and improved as a defender. That should serve as a challenge to fellow All-Star point guard Kemba Walker.
2. Jayson Tatum is all that.
Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist missed practice Tuesday with an illness. If he can’t play, that’s a hit in guarding Tatum, the marvelous rookie out of Duke.
3. Dwight Howard will be stretched out of his comfort zone.
Boston big man Al Horford likes the 3-point shot. The Celtics spread the floor in a way that takes Howard out of the lane defensively.
4. Holiday cheer?
The Hornets got a rare two days off without games or practice for the Christmas holiday. The Celtics played Christmas Day, a home loss to the Washington Wizards.
5. Not a Bon Voyage
The last home game before a four-game West Coast trip: Celtics 113, Hornets 104
Celtics at Hornets
Where/when: Spectrum Center, 7 p.m.
TV/Radio: Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM
