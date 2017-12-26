Boston point guard Kyrie Irving averages 24.7 points and 4.9 assists for the Celtics, who will visit the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday night at the Spectrum Center.
Charlotte Hornets

Fearless predictions: Getaway game won’t be kind to Hornets

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

December 26, 2017 05:03 PM

Five fearless predictions for Wednesday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Boston Celtics

1. The Earth isn’t flat, and Kemba Walker can’t afford to be.

Former Duke star Kyrie Irving (flat-earth theory guy) has been terrific since the trade to the Celtics and improved as a defender. That should serve as a challenge to fellow All-Star point guard Kemba Walker.

2. Jayson Tatum is all that.

Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist missed practice Tuesday with an illness. If he can’t play, that’s a hit in guarding Tatum, the marvelous rookie out of Duke.

3. Dwight Howard will be stretched out of his comfort zone.

Boston big man Al Horford likes the 3-point shot. The Celtics spread the floor in a way that takes Howard out of the lane defensively.

4. Holiday cheer?

The Hornets got a rare two days off without games or practice for the Christmas holiday. The Celtics played Christmas Day, a home loss to the Washington Wizards.

5. Not a Bon Voyage

The last home game before a four-game West Coast trip: Celtics 113, Hornets 104

Celtics at Hornets

Where/when: Spectrum Center, 7 p.m.

TV/Radio: Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM

