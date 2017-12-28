Charlotte Hornets rookie returns to Greensboro Swarm, but for how long?

The Charlotte Hornets have sent rookie Dwayne Bacon to the G-League Greensboro Swarm, as the team flew to Oakland, Calif., Thursday for a four-game trip.
The plan, Hornets general manager Rich Cho told the Observer, is for Bacon to play at least two games with the Swarm before rejoining the team, probably during the West Coast trip.
“Barring injury to a Hornets player (Friday versus the Golden State Warriors), the plan is to have Bacon play in Greensboro tonight (i.e. Thursday) against Wisconsin, and then on Saturday in Iowa,” Cho said via text message.
“We would then recall him after the game on Saturday and have him join (the Hornets) in LA.”
Bacon, a fill-in starter to start the season when Nic Batum was injured, has played in only two of the last six Hornets games. He totaled eight minutes in the two games he did play, against the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors.
This is the second season the Hornets have had their own G-League franchise, in close proximity to Charlotte. The team has been using the Swarm more frequently this season. Rookie Malik Monk played an afternoon game in Greensboro Tuesday, before returning to Charlotte for Wednesday’s loss to the Boston Celtics. Veteran guard Julyan Stone is currently with the Swarm, as are two-way players Mathiang Mangok and Marcus Paige.
