The Sacramento Kings' Garrett Temple (17) got a boost to his NBA career during a stint in Charlotte.
Charlotte Hornets

Fearless predictions: Hornets clinch at least a split on 4-game trip

By Rick Bonnell

January 01, 2018 08:01 PM

Five fearless predictions for Tuesday’s Charlotte Hornets game at the Sacramento Kings:

1. Don’t stay up late looking for the rookies

Kings lottery pick De’Aaron Fox is out with a quad injury, and Duke’s Harry Giles is still out with knee rehab.

2. Kemba will get some serious resistance

For whatever reason, George Hill has always performed well against All-Star point guard Kemba Walker. Hill is the only real stabilizing force on the Kings.

3. That other LSU guy

Tyrus Thomas might have never worked out in Charlotte, but his lesser-known college teammate, Garrett Temple, has assembled a solid NBA career. Temple established himself early on in Charlotte.

4. That’s a fact, Zach

Zach Randolph moved his variety of old-school post moves from Memphis to Sacramento. In an age of stretch-4s, he goes against the grain.

5. Hornets 105, Kings 98

Win this one, and the Hornets have at least a split in the four-game West Coast trip.

Hornets at Kings

Where: Golden One Center

When: Tuesday, 10 p.m.

TV/Radio: Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM

