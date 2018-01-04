Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball (with ball) has missed six games with a left shoulder sprain. There is a possibility he’ll make his return Friday against the Charlotte Hornets.
Fearless predictions: Back-to-back road victories (gasp!)

By Rick Bonnell

January 04, 2018 12:32 PM

Five fearless predictions for Friday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Los Angeles Lakers:

1. The best rookie in this matchup is...

Not lottery picks Lonzo Ball or Malik Monk. It’s Lakers small forward Kyle Kuzma, averaging 17.3 points and shooting 40 percent from 3-point range. Ball is questionable to play with a shoulder sprain.

2. It’s now or never

Yes, the Hornets have played a brutal schedule, as far as collective strength of opponent. However, they have already used up 20 home games. Winning on the road against lottery teams is essential to any chance of still reaching the playoffs.

3. Copy and paste that Kings game template

The Hornets won’t finish a game with three turnovers on a regular basis, but the precision with which they played in Sacramento is a must for a team of limited shooting.

4. That Lopez problem

Brook Lopez is a center comfortable operating well outside the lane. That is never good news for Dwight Howard’s comfort zone defensively

5. Hornets 110, Lakers 104

The Hornets haven’t won back-to-back road games since early last season.

Hornets at Lakers

Where:

Staples Center

When:

10:30 p.m., Friday

TV/Radio:

Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM

