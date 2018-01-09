Fearless predictions: The rare Hornets winning streak continues

Five fearless predictions for Wednesday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Dallas Mavericks:
1. Dennis Smith is all that.
Former N.C. State point guard Dennis Smith, Jr., was clearly ready for the jump to the NBA. He’s been a solid starter as a rookie all season.
2. Another Curry-less game
Charlottean Stephen Curry missed both games this season against the Hornets with an ankle injury. Younger brother Seth will, too, due to a stress reaction in his left leg.
3. Harrison Barnes has worked out fine
Former North Carolina star Barnes cashed in when he signed with the Mavs in 2016, leaving the Golden State Warriors. He’s been good on a Mavs team still rebuilding.
4. A rough back-to-back for Mavs
The Mavericks host the Orlando Magic Tuesday before the late-night flight to Charlotte. The Hornets haven’t played since Friday.
5. Third victory in a row
Hornets 108, Mavericks 101
Mavericks at Hornets
Where:
Spectrum Center
When:
Wednesday, 7 p.m.
TV/Radio:
Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM
Comments