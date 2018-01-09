Former N.C. State star Dennis Smith Jr. (left) has been a starter throughout his rookie season with the Dallas Mavericks.
Charlotte Hornets

Fearless predictions: The rare Hornets winning streak continues

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

January 09, 2018 12:42 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

Five fearless predictions for Wednesday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Dallas Mavericks:

1. Dennis Smith is all that.

Former N.C. State point guard Dennis Smith, Jr., was clearly ready for the jump to the NBA. He’s been a solid starter as a rookie all season.

2. Another Curry-less game

Charlottean Stephen Curry missed both games this season against the Hornets with an ankle injury. Younger brother Seth will, too, due to a stress reaction in his left leg.

3. Harrison Barnes has worked out fine

Former North Carolina star Barnes cashed in when he signed with the Mavs in 2016, leaving the Golden State Warriors. He’s been good on a Mavs team still rebuilding.

4. A rough back-to-back for Mavs

The Mavericks host the Orlando Magic Tuesday before the late-night flight to Charlotte. The Hornets haven’t played since Friday.

5. Third victory in a row

Hornets 108, Mavericks 101

Mavericks at Hornets

Where:

Spectrum Center

When:

Wednesday, 7 p.m.

TV/Radio:

Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM

