Injuries kept Gastonia’s Hassan Whiteside from playing in either of the previous two Miami Heat-Charlotte Hornets games this season.
Charlotte Hornets

Fearless predictions: Hornets go 2-0 in start of 5-game homestand

By Rick Bonnell

January 19, 2018 05:04 PM

Five fearless predictions for Saturday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Miami Heat:

1. Finally, Whiteside-Howard

Gastonia’s Hassan Whiteside missed the previous two Heat-Hornets games this season, so this is the first chance for him to face Dwight Howard in a Hornets uniform.

2. Some momentum?

The Hornets have quietly won seven of their last 10 games. This is the second in a five-game homestand, a key stretch if the Hornets get back into playoff contention.

3. A scheduling break for the Hornets

The Hornets will come into Saturday with two days off from games. The Heat played at Brooklyn Friday, then flew to Charlotte for this one.

4. Ellington’s finest

There was a time when it was iffy whether former North Carolina player Wayne Ellington would establish a long-term NBA career. He made eight 3s in one game versus Dallas last season.

5. Hornets 110, Heat 102

They won’t shoot like they did in the first half against Washington, but there will be some carryover value from blowing out the Wizards.

Heat at Hornets

Where:

Spectrum Center

When:

Saturday, 7 p.m.

TV/Radio:

Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM

