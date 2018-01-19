Fearless predictions: Hornets go 2-0 in start of 5-game homestand

Five fearless predictions for Saturday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Miami Heat:
1. Finally, Whiteside-Howard
Gastonia’s Hassan Whiteside missed the previous two Heat-Hornets games this season, so this is the first chance for him to face Dwight Howard in a Hornets uniform.
2. Some momentum?
The Hornets have quietly won seven of their last 10 games. This is the second in a five-game homestand, a key stretch if the Hornets get back into playoff contention.
3. A scheduling break for the Hornets
The Hornets will come into Saturday with two days off from games. The Heat played at Brooklyn Friday, then flew to Charlotte for this one.
4. Ellington’s finest
There was a time when it was iffy whether former North Carolina player Wayne Ellington would establish a long-term NBA career. He made eight 3s in one game versus Dallas last season.
5. Hornets 110, Heat 102
They won’t shoot like they did in the first half against Washington, but there will be some carryover value from blowing out the Wizards.
Heat at Hornets
Where:
Spectrum Center
When:
Saturday, 7 p.m.
TV/Radio:
Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM
