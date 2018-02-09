Loss to Utah Jazz, 1-3 road trip further chill Charlotte Hornets playoff prospects

Considering the schedule imbalance they have the second half of this season, it’s imperative the Charlotte Hornets start winning more on the road.
The Hornets completed their second of two West Coast trips 1-3, following a 106-94 loss to the Utah Jazz. The Hornets have just 12 games left in Charlotte, and their chance to get back into playoff contention seems to be evaporating.
The Jazz extended its winning streak to eight games, improving to 27-28. Meanwhile, the Hornets fell to 23-32. Jazz forward Joe Ingles finished with career-high 23 points and Donovan Mitchell, a strong contender for NBA Rookie of the Year, had 25 points and six assists.
Hornets All-Star Kemba Walker scored 19. Frank Kaminsky added 14 off the bench.
Three who mattered
Ingles: He made big shot after big shot in the face of various Hornets runs.
Mitchell: He played nothing like a rookie for the Jazz.
Marvin Williams: The Hornets power forward kept getting to the foul line.
Observations
▪ The Hornets strongly considered selecting Louisville’s Mitchell with the 11th overall pick before taking Kentucky’s Malik Monk. Mitchell said after the Jan. 12 game in Charlotte he thought the Hornets were taking him. Instead, Mitchell went 13th to the Denver Nuggets, and his draft rights were traded to the Jazz. Now he’s a Rookie of the Year candidate.
▪ Hornets coach Steve Clifford was asked pregame about Mitchell, recently named Western Conference Rookie of the Month for January: “I think he’s shown a lot more versatility offensively than people realized,” Clifford said.
▪ Since Kaminsky’s awful game in Phoenix (1-of-7 from the field, and effectively a second-half benching), he’s shot quite well. Kaminsky is back in the second unit now that Marvin Williams has returned from an ankle sprain.
▪ The Jazz has always been experimental with uniform colors. This season they have gone with multiple shades of red, contrasting with mustard. It sounds odd, but it looks good.
▪ With this trip completed, the Hornets are all but done with travel to Western Conference cities. They play at New Orleans Mar. 13, and at Dallas Mar. 24.
Worth mentioning
▪ The Hornets might not play a tougher three-game span than the current one: A game on the West Coast, followed by a game in altitude the next night in Utah, followed by a cross-country trip, followed by a day game Sunday against a Toronto Raptors team contending for the Eastern Conference regular-season title.
▪ Hornets center Dwight Howard fouled out with just more than four minutes left. It was his second disqualification of the season, and the Hornets’ fourth (one each by Marvin Williams and Treveon Graham.)
▪ Sunday at home will be new Hornet Willy Hernangomez’s first game with his new team, following the trade from the New York Knicks. Hernangomez won’t practice with the Hornets until Tuesday.
Report card
C+ OFFENSE: A decent night for reserves Jeremy Lamb and Kaminsky. Starters Walker and Howard looked tired.
D DEFENSE: This defense hasn’t been close to living up to the top-5 goal Clifford set in the preseason.
C COACHING: This team needs to show something Sunday against the Raptors.
Jazz 106, Hornets 94
