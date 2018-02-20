Charlotte Hornets’ Malik Monk misses most of practice after Sunday car accident

Charlotte Hornets rookie Malik Monk missed a portion of Tuesday’s practice, while being examined following a car accident in Arkansas over All-Star break.
Monk suffered from upper-body soreness when he arrived for Tuesday’s late-afternoon practice, so a team doctor checked him out. Monk returned to practice at Spectrum Center in time to put up some jump shots after most of the other players left the practice court.
“They just had to make sure he was OK,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “He wasn’t able to practice today, but he says he feels better. He’s just stiff. So, we’ll just see tomorrow how he feels and where he is at.”
TMZ Sports reported Monk, who grew up in Arkansas, was driving in Fayetteville early Sunday morning when his Lexus ran off the road and hit a gate.
“I was driving, looked down for a second, then I hit a bump. Happened fast,” TMZ reported Monk as telling police.
Monk, the 11th overall pick last June, starred at Kentucky his only college season before turning pro. He declined an interview request Tuesday with several Charlotte media outlets following practice.
