A Cornelius girl who became the target of internet trolls because of facial deformities she was born with got a surprise visit over the weekend from Harlem Globetrotters star Hoops Green.
Harlem Globetrotters star Hoops Green surprises girl with visit to her Cornelius home

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

March 19, 2018 10:52 PM

Green spun a basketball for 9-year-old Sophia Weaver and gave her a child-sized Globetrotters jersey. “That’s just for you,” a smiling Natalie Weaver told her daughter, who was diagnosed with Rett syndrome as a toddler.

When Green spun the basketball in front of her, Sophia smiled widely and made a sound to express her pleasure.

Weaver tweeted a 32-second video of Green’s visit that had drawn 2,791 views by 10 p.m. Monday.

Green is the 14th woman to join the Globetrotters in the team’s 92-year history. The Globetrotters will play two games at at UNC Charlotte’s Halton Arena on Saturday as part of their 2018 Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour.

“It was an honor to have Hoops Green from The Harlem Globetrotters in our home yesterday,” Natalie Weaver tweeted on Sunday. “We sincerely appreciate the love & kindness that The Harlem Globetrotters @Globies have shown our family. It was the best day ever!”

She ended her tweet with a basketball emoji.

Weaver co-founded Fragile Kids NC, an advocacy group for medically fragile children and those with disabilities.

“People w/facial deformities experience a lot of cruelty,” Weaver said in a pinned tweet. “The Hate & Stares I received when Sophia was a baby were painful & made me hide away for 7yrs. I decided over a year ago to stand up & fight against this! I will not be silenced by hate! Thank you for supporting us!”

The response on Twitter to Weaver’s posting of the video was all positive.

“Awww. Wonderful to see Sophia so happy,” came one reply. “She sure knows how to light up a room.”

“Your family is beautiful, and you’re an inspiration to every parent,” posted another.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

