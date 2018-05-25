Does NCAA's top 3-point shooter (he's from Concord) have an NBA future?

SHARE COPY LINK Connor Burchfield, a Concord, NC native, led the nation in 3-point percentage during his senior season at William & Mary. He talks about how much it would mean to play for the team he grew up watching. David T. Foster III

